Pedro Hernandez Martinez
Wall - Pedro Hernandez Martinez, 78, of Wall went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in San Angelo. Pedro was born September 22, 1941 in Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Pedro Martinez Gamez and Elodia Hernandez. He lived and worked in Rio Verde for many years and in 1971 moved to Wall to go to work for the John Schwartz, Sr. family. Pedro was a hard-working farm and ranch hand for over 50 years. Throughout his life his strength and perseverance allowed him to overcome many obstacles during his career. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, spending time on the farm and taking care of the many pigs and cattle under his care. Pedro's most cherished achievement was becoming a citizen of the United States. He was preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Elodia. Pedro is survived by his brothers, Antonio Martinez and Javier Martinez; his Sisters, Maria De Jesus Martinez, Guadalupe Martinez, Maria Luisa Martinez, Lucalena Martinez and Veronica Martinez; a special niece Maria Ofelia Martinez and numerous other nieces and nephews; and his special girls, Johnna, Kim and Kendra Schwartz. The Memorial Mass will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church with Father Joseph Choutapalli as celebrant.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020