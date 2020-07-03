1/1
Pedro Leyva Santellano
Pedro Leyva Santellano

San Angelo - Pedro Leyva Santellano, 81, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, in San Angelo.

Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Ramiro Borrego, officiating. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, July 6, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Jesus Ordez, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the director of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Santellano was born January 31, 1939, in Mexico. Pedro married Maria Consuelo on December 5, 1958, in Jimenez, Mexico. She preceded him in death on October 29, 2018. Pedro was a construction worker, working Bailey Bridge Co. for 23 years, later worked for various concrete finishing companies before his retirement in 1997. Pedro was a member of the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah Witness. Pedro loved driving around in his HHR listening to Mexican Music. He loved to cook. Pedro was all willing to help those in need. He never met a stranger. Pedro was a loving father, grandfather, and friend.

Survivors include two sons, Pedro Santellano, Jr. and wife Janelle, Josue U. Santellano and wife Susanna; three daughters, Marlene Santellano and husband Fidel Hernandez, Iliana Santellano, and Gabrielle Santellano and husband Noel Lopez; 16 grandchildren, Bryan Santellano, Brent Santellano, Allen Santellano, Victoria Santellano, Veronica Santellano, Joshua Santellano, Justin Santellano, Jade Santellano, Ayden Santellano, Calvin Rodriguez, Ismerai Rodriguez, Christian Cuellar, Kristopher Juarez, Mark Juarez, Sebastian Juarez, and Adolfo Ocampo; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Elena Moreno, and Mercedes Franco; two brothers, Juan Santellano, and Eloy Santellano.

Pedro was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Sophia Leyva Santellano, a brother, Remigio Santellano.

Serving as her pallbearers will be six of her grandsons, Calvin Rodriguez, Joshua Santellano, Justin Santellano, Kristopher Juarez, Mark Juarez, and family friend Jakob Torres.

Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
