|
|
Pedro S. Martinez Jr.
Pedro S. Martinez Jr. or "Pete" as he was well known, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born to Pedro and Cresencia Martinez on August 7, 1947 in Sonora, TX. A proud graduate of "La Elliott" elementary school he then graduated from Sonora High School in 1967. Following his graduation he volunteered for the US Army and proudly served his country in Vietnam. Pete spent many years working in the West Texas oil fields with Dowell Schlumberger and had the opportunity to travel and work in other states. He always said that his favorite place to work was in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. He wished he could have gone back one more time. During his time with Schlumberger he was a great mentor, leader and co-worker up until his retirement in 1998. He was proud that he could still remember where every well was located on every ranch in Sutton County. Pete never knew a stranger and often gave generously to various veteran charities. He was a family man first and his proudest achievement was raising his three daughters who all graduated from college. His legacy of hard work and dedication will live on with his children and grandkids. Pedro was preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Cresencia Martinez, his sister Guadalupe Salinas Noriega and his life-long best friend, his "carnal" Mario Sanchez. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Dominga Martinez, daughters Erica Nicole Martinez of San Angelo, TX, Chelsea K. Martinez of Abilene TX, and Gaye Lisa and son-in-law Fermin Sanchez, as well as his beloved grandchildren Katrina and Jacob Sanchez all of San Angelo ,TX , and "adopted children" Shawna McLaughlin and Colton Moore. He is also survived by nephew Hector Noriega of San Angelo, nieces Beatrice Gandar and Susan Robledo of Arlington TX and his very special nephew Eric Cardenas of Lake Jackson, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing will be Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26, from 1pm- 9pm at Love Funeral Home in Sonora, TX. Funeral services will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church, where Pete was a lifelong member, on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 10 am with burial following at Sonora Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jacob Sanchez, Eric Cardenas, Jesus Chavez, Abram Macias, Colton Moore and Michael Chavez. Honorary Pallbearers are Fernando Gomez and Jesse Villareal. The family would like to thank Doctors Mark and Christy Edwards and their staff for their Christ filled loving and faithful care. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020