Services
Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North
1002 N Oakes St
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 658-5995
Resources
More Obituaries for Pedro Meza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro T. Meza


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro T. Meza Obituary
Pedro T Meza

San Angelo - Pedro was called to heaven on August 19, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born to Pedro Meza Sr and Refugia Torres Meza on November 17, 1946 in Cd Acuna, Coah. Mexico. He married Caridad Ramos on July 4, 1966 in Cd. Acuna, Coah. Mexico. They were married for 53 years. Pedro is survived by his family; wife Caridad, daughters Camelia and Angelica; grandchildren Fabian, Carina, John, Jesse and Izabella. His is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Rosa, Delfina (Rolando), Vincent (Toni), Jose Luis (Nora), Robert (Delia), Raymond (Norma) and Sylvia (Federico) as well as many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, three nephews, one brother in law, and numerous other relatives. Pedro was a welder at Twin Mountain Fence Co for 53 years until he quit due to his illness. For dad (Pedro) welding was his passion. He spent his free time doing side jobs and when he was home he enjoyed watching "westerns" and "action" movies while drinking his favorite Coors Light. A Celebration of Life Mass will be on Wednesday at 9:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Fr. Juan, officiating. Cremation will follow.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pedro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now