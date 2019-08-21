|
Pedro T Meza
San Angelo - Pedro was called to heaven on August 19, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born to Pedro Meza Sr and Refugia Torres Meza on November 17, 1946 in Cd Acuna, Coah. Mexico. He married Caridad Ramos on July 4, 1966 in Cd. Acuna, Coah. Mexico. They were married for 53 years. Pedro is survived by his family; wife Caridad, daughters Camelia and Angelica; grandchildren Fabian, Carina, John, Jesse and Izabella. His is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Rosa, Delfina (Rolando), Vincent (Toni), Jose Luis (Nora), Robert (Delia), Raymond (Norma) and Sylvia (Federico) as well as many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, three nephews, one brother in law, and numerous other relatives. Pedro was a welder at Twin Mountain Fence Co for 53 years until he quit due to his illness. For dad (Pedro) welding was his passion. He spent his free time doing side jobs and when he was home he enjoyed watching "westerns" and "action" movies while drinking his favorite Coors Light. A Celebration of Life Mass will be on Wednesday at 9:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Fr. Juan, officiating. Cremation will follow.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 21, 2019