|
|
Peggy Joyce Jordan
San Saba - Peggy Jordan entered her heavenly home and reunited with her loved ones on May 2, 2019. She peacefully passed away with family by her side after her battle with vascular dementia. Peggy was born on February 5, 1935 to Cecil and Ruby Chew at Bode Peak, Mason County in a rugged old three room home where they lived. Her parents bought a ranch near Pontotoc where Peggy was raised and attended Hutchison School until eighth grade. She then transferred to Mason High School and graduated in 1952. Following graduation, Peggy attended Business College in San Antonio. She later moved back to Mason and married her high school sweetheart, Willard Jordan on April 17, 1954.
Peggy and Willard settled on the Jordan's family ranch in Art and began a family of their own, raising four boys. In the fall of 1973, they purchased their first livestock auction in Junction, Texas. They later purchased the auction barns in San Saba and Mason operating as Jordan Cattle Auction. With Peggy's knowledge of keeping a good set of books and Willard's knowledge of livestock and being a well-known Auctioneer, they made a success in the auction business. Always up for an adventure, they enjoyed their time together traveling the country and making an abundance of friends along the way. Peggy will be remembered fondly for her thoughtfulness, dedicated business spirit and joyful laugh that brought smiles to all.
Peggy is survived by four sons: Donald Jordan and wife Cheri of Hamilton; Ronald Jordan and wife Karen of Bertram; Ken Jordan and wife Kynda of San Saba; Greg Jordan of Breckenridge, CO. She has seven grandchildren: Jima Montfort (Clint) of Corsicana; Julie Havelka (Kris) of Sandia; Brendon Jordan (Tina) of Mason, Brandon Jordan (Hollie) of Dennison; Karoline, Kristin and Katherine Jordan of San Saba. She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren: Graycie and Cole Montfort; Sydney, Keaton and Heston Havelka; Jace and Kylie Jordan; Langston and Evie Jordan.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Cecil and Ruby Chew; a sister, Patricia Lou Chew and her husband Willard Jordan.
Memorials may be made to West Texas Rehab 4601 Hartford Abilene, TX 79605 or the .
Please view Mrs. Jordan's online memorial at www.heritagefuneraltx.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 4, 2019