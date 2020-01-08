|
|
Peggy Louise Davis
Robert Lee - Peggy Louise Davis, 90, died on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo after a brief illness. A long-time Robert Lee resident, Peggy was born to Reuben Henderson and Roberta (Drummond) Waid on April 8, 1929, in Sipsey, Alabama. Following graduation from Walker County High School in Jasper, Alabama, Peggy attended Birmingham Business College. She was working at the Red Cross in October of 1952, when she was convinced to go on a blind date with a soldier from Ft. Rucker, Alabama. Although she had stated that she was going home if he was not nice, she married Vaughan Stanley Davis on February 28, 1953, only days after his discharge from the U.S. Army. After the wedding, the couple headed to Robert Lee, Vaughan's hometown. Peggy arrived to see her first Texas dust storm. Together, they opened Sun Grocery in Silver, Texas. The couple had two children. Sherill was born in 1955, and Waid was born in 1960.
In 1964, the couple closed the store in Silver and opened West Way Grocery in Robert Lee, a business that they operated together until Vaughan's death in January 1985. Peggy sold the business soon after and went to work at Robert Lee State Bank where she soon became a member of the board of directors. She retired from the bank at the age of 82 but remained on the board of directors until December of 2018.
Peggy was an active member of the Robert Lee Baptist Church. She enjoyed her many friends, social groups, and community organizations through the years including the bridge club groups, '64 Study Club, Stamp Club, Coke County Historical Commission, and Bunko groups.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Stanley Wade, R.H. Waid, and Douglas Waid; her sister, Joyce (Gilliland); her brothers-in-law, Garland Davis and Edwin (Butch) Davis. She is survived by her children, Sherill Davis of Flower Mound, Waid Davis and his wife Susan of Coppell, brother-in-law Waymond Davis of Dime Box, nieces, nephews, and longtime friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday. January 10, 2020, at Robert Lee Baptist Church with burial to follow in Robert Lee Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Robert Lee Baptist Church, Robert Lee Volunteer Fire Department or West Coke County EMS.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020