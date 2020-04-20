|
Peggy Sharp, 87, went to join her husband and daughter in Heaven on April 20, 2020, in Sonora, Texas. Peggy was born in Mason County, on October 18, 1932, to Jennie and Ervin Willman. She and her family moved to Sonora, Texas, when Peggy was two years old, and remained there the rest of her life,
Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Jack Sharp, on January 6, 1951. After graduating from Sonora High School in the Spring of 1951, Peggy went to San Angelo Texas Business School. After completion, she returned to Sonora, where she had several jobs until she went to work for the Texas Department of Transportation in June of 1966, as draftsman until IH10 was completed. After eleven years there, she went to work for the Sutton County Tax Assessor Office, where she was employed for the next 22 years. Peggy retired in July, 1999.
Peggy and Jack were avid golfers, until they got too old to swing a club anymore. They also loved to dance; belonging to two different dance clubs for many, many years.
Peggy is preceded in death by her loving Husband of 66 years, Jack H. sharp; her Daughter, Katherine Sharp Morris; Mother, Jennie; Father, Ervin; and Brother, Joe Gayle Willman.
Peggy is survived by her son, Michael (Mickey) Sharp; and his wife, Storie; and her two precious Grandchildren, Garrett Sharp, and Dawsyn Sharp, all of Glen Rose, Texas.
Burial will be in the Sonora Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020