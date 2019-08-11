|
Peggy Skaggs
San Angelo - Peggy Skaggs transcended this world on August 6, 2019, and now rests in the arms of her Savior. She is survived by her husband, Merton Skaggs; son, Mel Skaggs and wife, Susan; daughter, Angela Skaggs; grandchildren Nathan Sirnic, Alan Skaggs, Marie Skaggs, Bridget Skaggs; and 2 great grandchildren. She is joined in her heavenly home by her brother, Bill Dechert, of Junction, Tx, who also passed away on August 6, and her sister, Lucille Johnston, who preceded her in death. She was born August 26, 1929 in Menard County, graduated from Junction High School in 1946, received her AA from Stephens College in 1948, BA from Southern Methodist University in 1950, and married her sweetheart on August 30, 1950. She retired from Angelo State University where she was a Professor of English for 30 years, simultaneously serving as Graduate Dean for the final 6 years. She mentored many students in her time at ASU and became a nationally recognized authority on author Kate Chopin. There is not much she could not do, if she set her mind to it. She was the first woman to earn a PhD in English from Texas A&M University (1972), and the first woman administrator at Angelo State University (1990).
In retirement Peggy volunteered at the Pregnancy Help Center, Meals for the Elderly, and the Mature Adult Council at First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and participating in the Christian Bible Study; joined a women's investment club and a book club; and took tai chi classes. She and her husband loved to dance, and at one point belonged to 4 different dance clubs. They also enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises, where they would dance every night.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ty Hughston, the staff of Shannon 5 North, and Mirna Luna and Faith Garcia, who gave loving care to Peggy for her last 4 years. A special thank you also goes the Bayith Sunday School Class of First United Methodist Church, and to Carl and Pat Schlinke, dear friends of the family.
Those wishing to make a donation in Peggy's honor are invited to consider the Pregnancy Help Center of the Concho Valley, Meals for the Elderly, or the .
A celebration of Peggy's life will be held in the chapel of First United Methodist Church at 11:00am on Friday, August 16, and will be followed by a visitation opportunity in the First Place Cafe.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 11, 2019