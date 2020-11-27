1/1
Peggye Frances Bowman
San Angelo - Peggye Frances Bowman, 88, of San Angelo, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born on July 23, 1932 in San Angelo to William Cassie and Lara Hill McDonald. Peggye attended San Angelo Central High School and graduated in the class of 1950. She later went on to obtain a Master Degree from Angelo State University. Peggye then began her career in Teaching, working for Reagan County ISD as a Math/ Computer Teacher retiring from San Angelo Central in 1988. Peggye married Fred Jones in 1952 and had three children. Peggye married Leonard Lefty Hough in 1970 after Lefty passed away in 2010, she found love again and married Tommy Earl Bowman in 2012. Peggye was a proud member of First Baptist Church for eighty years and had a passion for fishing. Peggye was a volunteer for Shannon Hospital for 22 years after retiring from teaching. She will always be remembered for her playing the piano / organ at the church. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Cassie Loyd McDonald. Peggye is survived by her husband Tommy Bowman; children Gary G. Jones (Melisa), Randal W. Jones (Lisa) and Kathryn L. Jones; step daughters Tammy Neatherlin and Kandie Lockhart; grandchildren Glenn Jones, Kevin Jones, Dr. Christina Jones, Matthew Jones and Alexander Jones. An open visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A celebration of Peggye's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home with interment to follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
