Pelham Rose Bradford Stavley
1928 - 2020
Pelham Rose Bradford Stavley

Pelham Rose Bradford Stavley passed away at home in the early morning on November 7, 2020. "Purr" was born in Alpine , Texas on September 11, 1928. She grew up in Pumpville, Texas , where her parents, Ernest Pelham Bradford and Estella Rose Bradford, ranched and owned the general store and feed store serving the area ranchers, and ran the rural post office.

Pelham Rose married Bryan Ross Stavley on march 8, 1947. With the exception of a year spent in Mexico while Ross worked with Comision Mexico-Americana para de la Erradicacion de la Fiebre Aftosa, Pelham Rose lived and raised her family in Sanderson, Texas. She was an active member of The First Baptist Church, where she was the organist for many years. She also gave piano lessons and served as pianist or organist for community events. Pelham Rose was a dedicated employee of the U.S. Post Office for twenty plus years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Marcella Harrison. She is survived by her four daughters, Pam Halsey(husband Jim, deceased), Sherry Hall(Ronnie), Bryanann Stavley, and Lisa Jennings(Cole), and their families. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Stavley(Bill), and her brother, John Bradford(Louise), and their families, and nephews Brad Harrison and Stephen Bradford. She had nine grandchildren and twelve great-grand children.

Pelham Rose's family will in time adjust to a world in which she is no longer an unquestioned constant. We are grateful to the many people who made a point to show kindness to Pelham Rose in her later years, with special appreciation to Pat Rivera.

Service will be held Wednesday, November 11, at 2:00 p.m. at the first Baptist Church in Sanderson. Burial to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

David Billeiter will officiate. Arrangements by Kerbow Funeral Home, Ozona, Texas.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
