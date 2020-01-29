|
|
Penni Dempsey Owens
Big Lake - Penyette Denise (Dempsey) Owens of Big Lake completed her work here on this earth on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 61. Penni was born to Nell and Wesley Dempsey in Ranger, Texas on March 1, 1958. She married Rusty Owens on August 5, 1978 in Ranger after meeting at Tarleton State University.
Penni grew up on a family farm where money was tight and hard work was an expectation. Her quiet demeanor and devotion aligned with the ranching family she married into. She was employed for a time at Reagan Memorial Hospital and for more than 25 years at Reagan County ISD as the Special Education Secretary. Most importantly, she dedicated her life to being the #1 supporter of her husband and her children. She was both a travel agent and a tour guide for every basketball game, track and cross country meet, 4-H project and livestock show in which her kids were involved. She was a cheerleader and a coach. She proofread endless homework assignments, scholarship essays and algebra equations. She was a student and a teacher. Family came first. Her creative smarts and listening ear instilled a sense of peace in those she served. She was a counselor and therapist. Her grandchildren adored her calm spirit and they loved reading in Mimi's lap. Her essence of peace was present throughout her last day on this earth.
Penni was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, her son Corey Owens (Shauna) of San Angelo, daughter Darci Owens of San Antonio and two grandchildren Carson and Avery Owens. She is also survived by her mother, Nell; brother Steve Dempsey of Ranger, sister Jeri Ponder (JT) of Richland Hills, brother Mark Dempsey (Trissie) of Breckenridge and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo. A private family ceremony will be held in Stephens County at the family farm in Ranger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Gabriel's Hospice or the Barnhart Cowboy Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of New Haven Memory Care, St. Gabriel's Hospice and the many friends who supported the Owens family in Penni's final years.
She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.
-Proverbs 31: 26-29
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020