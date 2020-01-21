|
Penny Lee (Capps) Thomas
Penny Lee (Capps) Thomas, 63, of Florence, Tx passed away, November 21, 2019 while resting peacefully in her home in Florence.
Penny was born to Charles Dean (Sonny) Capps and Clara Lee (Roberts) Stromquist, April 16, 1956 in Brady, TX. She graduated from Brady High School in 1974 where she was involved in every club and organization possible. She worked over 20 years for multiple school districts in the Administration department where she retired then started working for the DPS Training Facility for the past 6 years.
She married John A. Thomas in 1990 and they resided in Florence, TX. Penny is survived by her husband John, 4 children Amy & Leon Reynolds of Burnet, Misty Thomas of Leander, Michelle and Jerry Houston of Lago Vista and Casey & Crystal Weaver of Hutto, her Mother Clara (Roberts) Stromquist of Brady and her sister Toni Capps of Odessa, numerous aunts and uncles as well as nieces and nephews. Penny also had 9 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Dean (Sonny) Capps and her brother Charles Edward (Bucky) Capps, her bonus father Helmuth (Daddy Red) Stromquist.
Penny was probably one of the most creative and talented people around. She had a very impressive knack for decorating and organizing events. There was not a cake or cookie that she feared decorating or at least attempting. She could sing, act and play sports. She enjoyed her wild birds, adopted cats, squirrels and many other wild animals. Penny was extremely proud of her family and leaves behind a host of loving memories.
There will be a private service for family only and a "Gathering of Friends and Family" will be hosted in Penny's honor late February.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020