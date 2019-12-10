Resources
Goldthwaite - Perry Dean Burk, 95, formerly of San Angelo passed away on December 10, 2019 in Goldthwaite. He was born May 2, 1924 in Eldorado, TX to the late Silas Virgil and Lettie Lois Perry Burk. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime employee of Goodyear Proving Grounds in San Angelo, retiring after 35 years of service.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Doug Holtzclaw will officiate.

Perry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lola Bell Burk in 2012 and his son, Jerry Dean Burk, his brothers, Morris Burk and J.H. Burk and a sister, Alicia Lock. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Millican and Jimmy of Hamby, TX, and Virginia "Ginger" Bunnell and Ray of San Luis Obispo, CA, his grandchildren April Morris of Bremerton, WA, Clay Burk and Rebecca of San Angelo, Jimmy Shane Millican and Katherine of Dublin, TX and Holly Meek and Jeremy of Germany, as well as 12 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
