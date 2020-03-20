|
Peter K. Thiry
Granbury - Peter K. Thiry, 70, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in his home in Granbury, Texas following a 2 year battle with ALS.
Peter was born to parents Johannes and Erna Thiry in Dayton, Ohio on January 30, 1950. He was the middle of three boys. Peter grew up playing sports and loved to exercise and be outside. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1968. He played football at Albion College, then later continued on to receive two Masters Degrees from Central Michigan University and Michigan State University. He worked as a coach, an athletic director, and a ski bum in Aspen before beginning his 43 year long career as a Director of the YMCA. Peter retired in San Angelo, TX in 2017. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sports, exercise, skiing, and vacationing at their family cottage in Traverse City, Michigan. Peter was a kind and passionate man who was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
He leaves behind his wife, Donna Thiry of Granbury; son, Tyler Thiry of San Angelo; daughter, Abby Thiry Henegan and husband Ryan Henegan and their daughters Lucy and Scarlett Henegan of Fort Worth; daughter Sarah Grant of Granbury; son Curtis Grant of Lewisville, TX; brother Vic Thiry of Grand Rapids, MI; brother Steve Thiry and wife Eunice Thiry and their sons John and Joseph Thiry of Grand Rapids, MI.
The family will celebrate Peter's life at their family cottage in Traverse City, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that all gifts be made as donations to either the ALS Association at www.alsa.org or Saint Jude Research Hospital at
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020