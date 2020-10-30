Phil Scaggs
San Angelo - Phillip Townsend Scaggs, 78, of San Angelo, Texas transferred his membership from the church militant to the church triumphant on October 28, 2020. Phil was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June 1942 to Wilbert T. and Dorothy Townsend Scaggs. He was raised in Fort Worth, Texas where he met his future wife, Sharon Dominy Scaggs, to whom he would have been married to for 60 years this December. He was a graduate of Howard Payne University, Class of 1965.
Together, Phil and Sharon had many adventures and lived in many different cities, but they have called San Angelo home for 25 years. Phil retired at age 50 and had plenty of time to enjoy his numerous hobbies and passions, including cars, woodworking, and golf.
Phil was a past President of Model A Clubs in Portland, Oregon and San Antonio, Texas and a past President of the Lions Club.
Phil is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Liz (Jeanette) Scaggs, and Margaret (Steve) Lupton, grandchildren Ryan (Holly) Lupton, Georgia Lupton, and Philip Lupton, a great-granddaughter Liv Lupton, brother Tom Scaggs, and sister in law Becky Kilpatrick.
A private memorial service honoring his life and legacy will be held by the family. Memorials may be made to Meals for the Elderly, First United Methodist Church, or a favorite charity
