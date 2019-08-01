|
Philburn Kent Smith
San Angelo - Philburn Kent (PK) Smith passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after a prolonged battle with health issues related to dementia. Born November 19, 1935, PK joined the Air Force and served 30 years, retiring in 1983 with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. After retiring from the military, PK went back to college and graduated Angelo State University in December of 1987 with a Bachelor of Business Administration which he used when he began a second career in real estate here in San Angelo. Eventually he opened his own real estate office, PK Smith Real Estate, as a broker. In later years, he simply enjoyed life with his family. During his life he was an avid golfer, good enough to have played professionally in his prime carrying a +4 handicap but his commitment was to his nation as he served in the Air Force.
He was the son of Oral Vernon Smith and Clara Pearl Wood Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Dorothy Louis Smallman Smith who passed away in 2011. A devoted husband, PK adopted his wife's previous two children, Gerald Joseph Smith (deceased in 2008) and Linda Louis Smith (deceased in 2010). PK and Dorothy were blessed with two children of their own, Philburn Kent Smith Jr and Cletus Gene Smith.
Grandchildren include Josh Morgan and Vicky Morgan from Linda Smith; Cindy Madison, Christy Tarentino, and Gerald Smith from Gerald Smith; Alyssa Smith, Garrett Smith, Trace Smith, and Sean Smith from Kent Smith; and Wyatt Smith and Ella Smith from Clete Smith. PK's siblings were Sue Carlile (deceased), Linda Pudgurney, Arlan Smith, Bennie Smith (deceased), Charlene Smith, Jolene Smith, Ronald Smith, and Bobbie Wesley.
Although very outspoken, it was that quality that made him well-like due to his honestly. If you were lucky enough to have known him, you were blessed with his sharp wit and occasional spiked word. PK and Dorothy were never fond of funerals or services, and both had chose to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you consider a donation toward cancer and/or Dementia/Alzheimer's disease research.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 1, 2019