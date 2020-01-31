|
Phyllis Mae Johnson
San Angelo - "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." (anonymous)
Phyllis Mae Johnson, 89, passed from this earthly life on January 26, 2020. She was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Frank and Francis Kochevar. After graduating from high school, she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. She would often go to USO dances in Colorado Springs with her girlfriends. On one of those occasions, she met the love of her life, Leonard Johnson who was enlisted in the Air Force and stationed at Ent Air Force Base at the time. After dating just 3 short months, they were married on November 3, 1956 in Pueblo, Colorado.
Phyllis was a devoted military wife and loving mother raising four strong daughters. Leonard's Air Force career took his family to several places such as Florida, Spain, North Dakota, Thailand and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan over the next 21 years before retiring in San Angelo in 1972.
In retirement Phyllis and Len enjoyed watching all types of sports, but particularly Angelo State football games. Another favorite pastime was playing BINGO on Tuesday nights at Goodfellow AFB. Even after Len's passing, BINGO was mom's "Happy Place" where she enjoyed the company of many good friends she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Leonard Johnson, and brother-in-law Tim Taylor. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Johnson, Sharon Flippin and husband Gary, Terri Havenstrite, and Sandi Raun; her grandchildren Cory Flippin and wife Mary Beth, Christopher Havenstrite, Joy Havenstrite, Faith Raun, Cole Raun, and one (soon to be born) great grandson Ezra Jack Flippin; her beloved sister Donna Jo Taylor, nieces and nephew Karen, Kenny, and Kathy; sister-in-law Karen Aston and husband Ronnie; and a special friend and caregiver Alma DeLaRosa.
A special thanks for the wonderful care given by Dr. Mondal and all the staff at Shannon 4 South.
The rosary will be at Holy Angels Chapel at 6:30pm Friday, January 31, 2020. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Father Charles Greenwell will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Phyllis' name can be made to Angelo Catholic School, Tom Green County , West Texas Rehab, or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020