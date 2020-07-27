1/1
Phyllis Marie Wilson
Phyllis Marie Wilson

San Angelo - Phyllis Marie Wilson, 82, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Harris Ave. Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Bush, officiating. Cremation and arrangement are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. Wilson was born April 14, 1938, in Miles City, Montana to Frank and Mary Marie Merrifield. She grew up in Los Angeles, California, and married Jack Howard in 1958. They had three daughters. Phyllis Marie has been a resident of San Angelo since 1990. Phyllis loved to travel, garden, spend time with family, and attend church activities with friends. She was a devout Christian, and it was her life mission to share Jesus Christ with others.

She was a loving mom, grandmother, and friend to all. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and two sisters.

Survivors include three daughters, Lori Covill and husband Eugene, Julie Elliott and husband David, and Candi Wolfe and husband Gregg all of San Angelo; six grandchildren, Amber Mings, Jenny Londerholm, Reagan Joiner, Trey Covill, Sterling Kelly and Kera Wolfe; and 11 beautiful great grandchildren that made her smile.

Phyllis was loved by everyone and will be truly missed. The family would like to give a special thanks to Mercedes Garza, who took excellent care of Phyllis, and to her dear friends who sat with her these last few months. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their loving care.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
