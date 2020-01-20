|
Priscilla D. Gutierrez
Priscilla D. Gutierrez went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2020. Priscilla was born September 24, 1954. She is preceded in death by her late beloved husband Jesse Gutierrez, parents Mario and Lala Duran. Viewing and visitation will be at Kerbow Funeral Home in Ozona all day Tuesday with the family being present from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the First Baptist Church In Sonora, TX. Burial will follow in Sonora Cemetery.
Priscilla was a loving, strong, creative woman who loved arts and crafts, knitting, and sewing. She will always be and forever be remembered and cherished by her family and the countless friends that she made over the years.
Priscilla is survived by son Jason Gutierrez wife Maura, Amy Nicole Hernandez and her husband Billy, five grandchildren she adored, and brothers Mario and Ezekiel Duran.
serving as pallbearers will be George Sanchez, Robert Duran, Harvey Sepeda, Gaston Gamboa, Chacho Cahill and Billy Hernandez.
