Queenie Mae Wade
San Angelo, TX
On Friday March 22, 2019 Queenie Wade passed away at the age of 101. Queenie was born on Februrary 8, 1918 to Bill and Jessie Stephenson Alexander at their farm in Coke county. She graduated from Bronte High School and continued to work on the family farm until her marriage to Ellis Wade on June 23, 1940. They settled in San Angelo in 1950. She was blessed to be able to live in her own home until near her 101st birthday.
Queenie was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ellis, one brother Norbon Alexander, three sisters Jessie Boatright, Thelma 'Scooter' Harris and Mary Crotwell. She is survived by a son Bill Wade and wife Bobby, a daughter Barbara and husband Mike Maner, a grandson Billy Wade and wife Sharon, a granddaughter Amanda and husband Channing Hanzel, one great granddaughter Alexis Wade and sister Billie Johnson as well as many nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 2:30 pm, Monday March 25, 2019 at the Miles Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 25, 2019