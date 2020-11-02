1/1
Quentin B. Gully
1924 - 2020
Quentin B. Gully

Quentin B. Gully, 96, passed away November 1, 2020 in Sunnyvale, California. Quentin was born in Rowena, Texas in the big two story home of his parents, Frank J. and Agnes Gottschalk Gully on January 5, 1924. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Rowena, Texas. Following his graduation, he was called to serve our country during World War II. He served two years in the U.S. Navy aboard an LST ship. After World War II, Quentin enrolled in Coyne Electric School in Chicago, Illinois to study electronics. After graduation, he worked in Dallas, Texas until he was transferred to Sunnyvale, California where he worked as an engineer in the electronics field for over fifty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Wilbert, Alois, and Harvey Gully and his sister Adeline Fuchs.

He is survived by three brothers, Frank A Gully, Msgr. Bernard Gully and Robert Gully. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thanks to his caregivers from Willie Care Home and the administrator, Penny Guili Xu. Also, a special thanks to his very good friends, John Dogan and Emily Bettencourt for their lasting friendship and assistance in business and personal matters for many years.

A memorial mass for Quentin will be held at a later date.




A memorial mass for Quentin will be held at a later date.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
