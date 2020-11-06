Quinn Orlando Teague



San Angelo - Quinn Orlando Teague was born August 13, 1959 in Crestview, Florida to Dorothy Teague and James T, Teague He went to live in the House of the Lord, Wednesday November 4, 2020. Visitation will be held all day Sunday, November 8, 2020 with family present from 2:00 - 4:00 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday November 9, 2020 at the Garden Gathering. Pallbearers will be James Teague, Perry McAllister, Larry Teague, George Teague, J. T. Teague, Wesley Teague, Jonathan Smith, Ricky Gonzales, Moses Moya. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.



He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Teague, brothers Glenn Teague and Gene McAllister and son Anthony Martinez. He is survived by his wife Tessie Teague, daughters Candace and Mariah Martinez and Neyva Mota, Father James T, Teague, Sister Julia McAllister, brother Perry McAllister, sister Charlotte Washington, brother Gregory Teague and wife Wanda, brother Larry Teague and wife Kristen, and brother George Teague and wife Consuela. He also leaves behind five grandkids Aiden Martinez, Jayden Pacheco, Mia Martinez, Emalyn Daigle, Jeremiah Daigle, and numerous nieces and nephews.



His family was his heart and soul. His love was endearing and sufficient enough to last a lifetime. He was a kind and gentle man, and he knew no stranger. He had a big heart and would help any and everyone who ever crossed his path. To know him was to know true love and everlasting care. He honored every commitment made to our family and made sure to follow it through even to his last day he sacrificed all that he had to make sure his family was always taken care of. He was a father to all who walked through the front door. He had a solution for everything and was always willing to teach those who needed teaching and guidance He impacted many lives with his infectious smile and laughter and the time spent with him will be treasured in our hearts forever.



Quinn Teague was an Army Veteran who served for 20 years, during this time he was able to travel the world and experience the greatest gifts life had to offer. He recently worked at W&W AFCO STEEL Hirschfeld Industries, and will be missed by many.



Psalms 23:6 "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all of the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Until we meet again in eternal life, we will forever cherish the time spent with you. We love you Pops.









