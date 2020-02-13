Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Rachel Ellen Harris Caillouet


1951 - 2020
Rachel Ellen Harris Caillouet

San Angelo - Rachel Ellen Harris Caillouet passed from this world to Glory Land on February 8, 2020.

She was born in San Angelo on April 4, 1951 to Sam and Claudine Harris. As an only child, she learned to take care of herself and to take care of others. She finished Central High in 1969 and went on to earn her Ph.D. in Organizational Communication from L.S.U. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Rachel loved to read, do genealogy, attend family reunions and brag she never even once rolled through a stop sign in her life - a life well lived. She will be forever missed by her husband of 32 years, James Caillouet, whom she met in Baton Rouge.

She is survived by her son Sam D. Wells of Troup, Texas along with daughter in law Ammie, and grandchildren Aubrey, Tara, Payton and Brett Wells and great grandchildren Laikyn and Kannon.

Rachel will be laid to rest in peace in Fairmount Cemetery at a later date.

The family request any contributions in her name be directed to the San Angelo Genealogy and Historical Society in her honor.

Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
