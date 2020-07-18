Rachel Herrera



San Angelo - Rachel Herrera, a resident of San Angelo, Texas, passed unexpectedly on Thursday July 16, 2020 at the age of 52 peacefully in her sleep.



Rachel is predeceased by Grandmothers Eloisa Camarillo, Lorine Reyes, Grandfather Bonifacio Camarillo.



Rachel is survived by her husband Javier Herrera of 35 years of Del Rio, Texas. Her children Christopher Garcia, Victoria Herrera, Yolanda Herrera, spouse Jeramy Sevier, of San Angelo, Texas and Angela Herrera of Austin, Texas. Her beloved grandsons whom she adored and spoiled, Andrew Garcia, Mark Garcia, Carlos Rangel, and Gavin Sevier. Her mother Elizabeth Sanchez stepfather Antonio Sanchez of San Angelo, Texas. Father Tony Echavarria spouse Darlis Cooper of Borger, Texas. Siblings Eloisa Camarillo, Ruben Echavarria, Irene Camarillo, Donna Jaso, and Tony Echavarria Jr. Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Pallbearers: Mark Herrera, John Paul Herrera, Jesse Herrera Jr, Juan Casildo, Raymond Casildo, Nicholas Arevallo, Matthew Jaso, Jimmy Rodriguez Jr, Jeramy Sevier, and Miguel Duran Jr.



Rachel Herrera was born in San Angelo, Texas on August 25, 1967. Rachel was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Rachel worked as a property manager for M.R. Duran properties for 15 years. Rachel was everyone's favorite. She was known for her outpouring love to everyone she touched. She devoted her life to her Savior Jesus Christ and was a devoted member and Sunday school teacher of her church Apostolic House Of Worship. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and loved fishing and gardening. She had an unconditional love for her husband Javier and they were inseparable. The family would like to Thank everyone for all the prayers and support throughout this unexpected time." I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13



Memorial service will be held at Johnson's Funeral home Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 4pm-8pm



Funeral Service will be held at the same location Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am, followed by burial at Belvedere Cemetery.









