Rafael E. Alvarez
San Angelo - Rafael E. Alvarez, age 91, of San Angelo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family. He was born to Santiago Minjares and Maria Bolanos on October 24, 1928.
He met the love of his life, Jane Perez at the age of 28. Jane and Ralph were married and celebrated 61 1/2 years together. Ralph was a man of multiple talents and skills. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Zachary Construction and aided in the building of the OC Fisher dam in San Angelo and later worked for Western Iron Works until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish. He loved working in his yard and growing his trees and plants.
They were blessed with six children, fifteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Jane, and children, Maria Bailey (Roy), Jimmy Alvarez (Amanda), Amanda Alvarez (Gina), Sylvia Smith (Nolen), Diana Rios (Alfred) and Johnny Alvarez (Silvia). Other survivors include a brother, Isaias Minjares of Las Cruces, NM and sister, Lydia Andrade of San Angelo and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers include Johnny Alvarez, Alfred Rios, AJ Rios, Joshua Rios, RJ Bailey, Mario Alvarez.
Open visitation will be held at Johnson's Funeral home Sunday, July 12, beginning at 9 AM to 8 PM with a rosary on Monday, July 13 at 7 PM. A Mass will be held at St Joseph's church in San Angelo on Tuesday, July 14 at 11 AM with burial to follow at Lawn Haven Cemetery.
All attending must wear masks to all services. In Lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the San Angelo Parkinson's Society-3610 22nd Street Ste#300-Lubbock, TX 79410. The Family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for all their compassionate care, especially, Myra, Tina, and Mercedes. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
.