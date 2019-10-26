Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Ralayne Regay Hall

Ralayne Regay Hall Obituary
Ralayne Regay Hall

San Angelo - Regay was born December 23, 1957 to Carl Wayne Heckaman and Janet Kohutek Heckaman in San Angelo, Texas. Regay died at her home on October 24, 2019.

Regay is survived by her husband Louis and three sons, Wade, Clint, and Clancy and his wife Megan. She leaves behind three grandchildren: Luca (6), Norah (4), and Callan (1).

Regay is also survived by her mother Jan, her sister Renee with her husband Mickey, and her dear nieces Amy and Andrea along with their families. Regay leaves behind many dear and close friends who have been with her since childhood.

In simple yet complex terms, Regay was an extraordinary home maker. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and wife who tirelessly took care of us and her parents. Regay always placed loved ones and friends before herself no matter her personal circumstances. Caring for others was her gift.

A graveside service for family and close friends will be held on Monday the 28th, at Fairmount Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or any charity of their election.

Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at

www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
