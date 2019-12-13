|
Ralph L.C Gibson
Ralph L.C Gibson was born March 27,1932 to Ralph Doss Gibson and Stella Howard in Enid Oklahoma. Ralph was a military veteran of the Army. Ralph was a proud diesel mechanic of 40 years at previously known as Concho Concrete now known as Ingram Ready Mix where he retired in 2012. Ralph married and widow by his wife Mary Simmons of Menard TX. Ralph is survived by his children Micheal McWilliams of Victoria TX, Dena Wiederkehr of Raleigh, NC and Ralph Dee Gibson of San Angelo TX. Ralph is also survived by numerous Grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held Monday December 16,2019 at 2:00pm at Grape Creek Baptist Church 9781 Grape Creek Rd. Graveside services to follow at the Grape Creek Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Shaffer Funeral Home 8009 N. Hwy 87 in Grape Creek.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019