Ralph Oran Parker
San Angelo - Ralph Oran Parker, 88, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in San Angelo. Ralph was born February 20, 1931 in Gunter, Texas to Robert and Mary (Jameson) Parker. He grew up in Gunter and graduated from high school in 1950. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country honorably for 20 years as a flight engineer during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, retiring in 1969. Ralph and his family moved to San Angelo to be near his parents where he worked at various aviation companies before being recruited by GTE as a flight supervisor, retiring in 1994. Ralph was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. During his lifetime he enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping and traveling throughout the United States. His father taught him woodworking skills which he passed down to his son and his grandsons. Ralph was a very social person by nature and loved to joke around with family and friends. He was very involved in numerous organizations in the community. He was a member of the Miles Masonic Lodge, Waco Scottish Rite Bodies, Suez Shrine Temple (Potentate 1996), San Angelo Elks Lodge and was also a member of the DAV and the .
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Velma (Vickie) Ruth (Doshier) Parker, his second wife Charlotte Parker, his sister, Robbie Lou Davis and his brother, Carol Eugene Parker. He is survived by his son, Randall Parker and his wife Barbara, of San Angelo; his daughter, Janet Hiebert and her husband Michael, of Ballinger; his grandchildren, Jaime Day and her husband Brian; James Randall Riddle and his wife Ursula; Jacqueline Parker, Joshua Parker and his wife Ashley, Jaron Parker, Justin Parker; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:30 A.M.- 12:30 P.M.; Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Fairmont Cemetery. Pallbearers for the Service will be James Riddle, Joshua Parker, Jaron Parker, Justin Parker, Bobby Davis and Kerry Doshier.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to in Ralph's memory.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019