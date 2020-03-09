|
Ramon Valdes Navarro
Sterling City - Ramon Valdes Navarro, of Sterling City, TX went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 89. Viewing will be from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Sterling City Community Center with a rosary following at 6:00 pm. Mass services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Paschal Catholic Church in Sterling City, TX with interment to follow at the City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Grape Creek.
Ramon was born in Muzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico on August 9, 1930, to the late Miguel Navarro and Uvaldina Valdes. On June 8, 1952, he married the love of his life Josefina Ruiz Navarro and were happily married for sixty-one years. He was a loving, caring, and devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was quick to lend a helping hand and always gave with an open heart. He knew no stranger and greeted everyone with a warm smile. Ramon was hardworking, always taking pride in his work of ranching, farming, and sheep shearing. He loved watching boxing and baseball, especially his beloved Texas Rangers. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, daughter-in-law, Josefina Navarro; grandson, Jesus Venzor and great-granddaughter Myra Venzor. He is survived by five children, Rosemary Rodriguez, Miguel Navarro, Alma Valdez, Tony Navarro and wife Traci, Lupe Navarro and wife Julia; grandchildren, Sonia Rodriguez and husband Rafael, Albert Aguero and wife Angie, Edward Aguero and wife Brenda, Orlando Aguero and wife Jacqueline, Patricia Rodriguez and husband Javier, Eloisa Prieston and husband Michael, Christina Gonzalez and husband Omar, Norma Jourdan and husband Lester, Raquel Navarro, Selena Navarro, Toby Navarro and wife Jessica, Dillon DiMartino and wife Alexis, Nathan Navarro and wife Gabby, Chelsea Navarro and fiance Eli, Henry Galindo and wife Lyndon, Angel Miles and Husband Cody, and Alex Altman. He is also survived by thirty-four great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020