Ramona Camarena Segura
San Angelo - Ramona Camarena Segura, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family.
Public viewing will be from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019, and from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Robert Massie Funeral Home, with the Rosary being said at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Arrangement are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Segura was born April 10, 1927 in San Angelo to Jose and Maria Camarena. Ramona was a lifelong resident of San Angelo. She married Serapio Segura on November 15, 1947. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2002. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Her hobbies include drawing, crafting, and cooking, but her favorite thing to do in life was spending time with her family. Ramona was a devoted catholic. She instilled her faith into her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her four sons, Richard Segura, Jose Louis Segura and wife Annette, Eduardo Segura and Alfredo Segura and wife Crystal all of San Angelo; four daughters, Anna Sanders, Constancia Segura and husband Michael Hufstutler, Raquel Rodriguez and husband Pete all of San Angelo and Maria Elena Tijerina and husband Orlando of Round Rock; grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Jesus Camarena of San Angelo; three sisters, Adela Camerena, Julia Santillan and husband Isidoro and Emilia Aguilar all of San Angelo. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Armando Segura and Eduardo Segura; a brother, Victor Camerena; and a sister, Ofrosina Martinez.
The family would like to express their thanks to Saint Gabriel's Hospice and various caretakers for their exceptional care.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 28, 2019