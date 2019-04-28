|
|
Ramona Maxine Box Rogers
San Angelo - Ramona Maxine Box Rogers went to be with her family in heaven on April 25, 2019 at the age of 90 years 9 months and 12 days. She was born in San Angelo, Texas on August 13, 1928 to Arthur N. Box and Mary Era Smith Box. She was a life long member at Immanuel Baptist Church and raised her family there. She graduated from San Angelo High School in 1946 as Salutatorian of her class. She graduated from San Angelo College in 1948. She married the love of her life Bill E. Rogers in May 1948 shortly after he returned from Korea. They were married for 44 ½ years. They had two children Christie Rogers Webb and Randy Rogers. She was a loving, loyal, devoted mother, and grandmother. She was generous to a fault with everyone she loved. She was always ready for an adventure, whether it was a road trip, ski trip, a shopping trip, or especially a trip to see her grandchildren. She was always fun, witty, feisty, and sassy to the end, as well as kind to everyone. She would want you to remember her with smiles, laughter, and happy stories.
Mrs. Rogers is preceded in death by her husband Bill E. Rogers, Parents Arthur and Era Box, brother Max Box, sister-in-law Jeanne Box, Father-in-law Luther Rogers, Step mother-in-law Charlotte "Pete" Rogers, Mother in law Opal Rogers; Sister-in-law Joan Rogers Uherik; Great Granddaughter Hope Denise Davis.
Left to cherish Ramona's memory Daughter Christie Webb, Son Randy Rogers, Grandchildren Scott Webb, and his children Katelyn and Kylie Webb, Shea Webb wife Shannon and their child Kami, Ross Rogers and wife Heather; their children Aubree, and Regann, Mandi Rogers Davis and husband Johnny their children Arista and Braedon, Nephew Kyle Box and wife Pam and Family, Kathy Koehn and husband JD and Family, Sandra Lem husband John and Family, lifelong friend Lloma Feist and family.
A visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Harper Funeral Home at 10:00 AM Friday, May 3, 2019.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 28, 2019