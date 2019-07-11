Randolph "Red" Waddill



San Angelo - Randolph "Red" Waddill, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on July 2, 2019.



Randolph Waddill was born in Ireland Texas to Jessie (Dooly) & Leon Waddill on November 2, 1920. He went to school at Ireland high school. He married Leona Plopper on May 7,1962.



He worked as a farmer before going into the Army Air Corp. He was a crew chief during WWII and went over to the South Pacific on the USAT Ancon in January of 1942. He was a veteran of WW2, the Korea and Vietnam wars and served in the U.S. Army Air Corp and USAF was awarded three bronze stars. He was a lifelong member of the NRA loved to hunt and his passion was fishing



Pallbearers will be United States Air Force military honor guard.



Randolph Waddill is preceded in death by parents; his wife Leona and a granddaughter; Dawn Selvey.



Survivors include numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.



Funeral services with full military honors will be 11:00 AM July 12, 2019 at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.



The family of Randolph Waddill wishes to extend our sincere thanks to New Haven assisted living for the care of Randy over the last years of his life.



Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on July 11, 2019