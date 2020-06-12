Ranie Lynn O'Neal, 38, of Bartlett, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1981 in Fort Stockton, Texas to Mike Lister and Dawn Fabbri. Ranie had a passion for animals, she loved them all, especially her cat, Jasmine. Ranie (Rainbow) loved to grow flowers and enjoyed laying out in the sun. Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Mike Lister and his wife, Susie; her mother, Dawn Fabbri; her brothers, Lance Lister and Shane Falkner, as well as her nieces and nephews, Kaylee Lister, Briana Falkner, Bailey Falkner, Braden Falkner, and Maggie Faulkner. Visitation for Ranie will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm with funeral services to begin at 12 pm in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial donation in Ranie's name to Concho Valley Paws. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnson's-FuneralHome.com.









