Raul "Roy" Sanchez Bastardo
San Angelo - Raul "Roy" Sanchez Bastardo, 73, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Big Spring.
Public Viewing will from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020, and from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Prayer Services will be 4:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Deacon Jessie Martinez, of Saint Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, officiating. Military honors will be afforded by Ft. Hood Funeral Honor Guards. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Bastardo was born August 17, 1946, in San Angelo where he was a lifelong resident. Roy was a 1966 graduate of San Angelo Central High School. He enlisted into the US Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Roy was a prison guard for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Mato of Odessa, and Rosalinda Boni of Arizona; his son, Michael Bastardo of Michigan; two Brothers, Joe "Che Che" Bastardo of Austin, and Conrado Bastardo and wife Mary of Odessa; three sisters, Guadalupe Moncibais, Oralia Bastardo Villescaz and husband Robert, and Gloria Diaz all of San Angelo; Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roy was preceded in death by his parents Manuela and Conrado Bastardo.
The family would like to thank Sara Bastardo for her love and support during the last years.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020