|
|
Born 08/31/90 in Florida and departed from this life in New Hampshire on 06/27/2019. He was an Air Force military brat who was stationed with his family at MacDill AFB Florida, McChord AFB Washington, Elmendorf AFB Alaska, Anderson AFB Guam, Rhein Main AB, Germany, Incirlik AB, Turkey and Goodfellow AFB, San Angelo, Texas. He attended Lakeview HS his sophomore and junior year where he was involved in Marching and Jazz Band, Orchestra, Cross Country, Soccer and Theater. He went on to attend United World College's IB program in Montezuma, NM and then graduated from Brandeis University in Boston, MA in 2014. He was a free spirit who loved making friends, travelling the world, and eating new foods.
He is survived by his parents, Rayenna and Christopher, his brothers, Taylour and Michael, and his sister, Ayrealle.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to a charity of your own choosing.
"You should be dancing. That's what you are missing …" Raustin, 2015.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 12, 2019