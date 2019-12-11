|
Ray Lewis "Sonny" Smith
San Angelo - Ray Lewis "Sonny" Smith, 77, passed away at his residence in San Angelo on Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019. Sonny was born in Brady, Texas on October 4, 1942 to Maurice and Nyla Lewis Smith. Sonny was the only son and had two sisters, Linda and Sandra. Sonny married Eileen Beuchump on January 5, 1963 in San Angelo, Texas. Sonny and Eileen were married for 56 years, 25 days short of 57 years.
They had two sons, Clay, wife Amy, and Cory, wife Stephanie; four grandsons, Hayden, Brady, Kendall and Kade.
Sonny graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1962. Sonny worked for Gandy's Dairies for 35 years and retired. He was then self-employed and worked with his sons for 10 years.
Sonny's interests were hot rods and camping with his family.
He is survived by his spouse, Eileen Smith; children, Clay Smith (Amy) and Cory Smith (Stephanie);his grandchildren, Hayden Smith, Brady Smith, Kendall Smith and Kade Smith;; siblings, Linda Westbrook (Bill) and Sandra Peace (Jimmy) and his beloved pet, Thor. He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice Raymond Smith and Nyla Lewis Smith.
Viewing will be 8:00am - 7:00pm, Thursday, December 12, at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo. Funeral Service is at 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 13, at Johnson Street Church of Christ, San Angelo, Texas. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, San Angelo, Texas.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019