Raymond Anthoney BurchamSan Angelo - Raymond Anthoney Burcham age 74, died November 28, 2020, in San Angelo.Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1st from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.Raymond was born on March 23, 1946, in Big Spring to Thomas and Dollie Burcham, He was raised in Stephenville and Big Spring but made his life in San Angelo. In his younger teen years he could be described as a wild child, but his Uncle N.L. and Aunt Joyce took him under their wing and taught him the value of hard work and responsibility.Raymond was a multifaceted individual, he loved riding, roping and cutting as well as hot rods and muscle cars. He spent most of his days working at various ranches in the area. He loved teaching and training colts and spent many happy hours with them. His love for muscle cars was evident in his vast collection of miniatures proudly displayed in the living room.He also enjoyed telling stories, over and over and often they got bigger and bigger the more they were told. His favorite morning routine was to meet his buddies at the coffee shop before most people were even awake, except on Mondays when The Village is closed.Raymond volunteered at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo for over 35 years and was an active member of San Angelo Cowboy Church.He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Dollie Burcham; his sister, Loyce Kay Rawls and by a niece Dena Kay Hawkins.Raymond is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy; his four children, Randall and Bonnie Burcham, Bill and Jennifer McGallian, Angelique Hart, Rachel McGallian and her wife Kim Newton; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; his brother Butch Burcham and his wife Corky; his uncle N.L. Green; and many cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved so much.If inclined, memorial donations may be made to San Angelo Cowboy Church, 4015 N. Chadbourne St., 76903For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. ~ John 3:16