Raymond "Popo" Castillo
San Angelo - Raymond "Popo" Castillo of San Angelo, passed away March 11, 2020 surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Raymond was born in Paint Rock Texas on March 15, 1934 to Mucio and Natividad Castillo. He married Pauline Deanda December 25, 1954. He was drafted into the Army and spent 2 years active duty. After the Army they settled in San Angelo where he worked at Ethicon Inc. for 27 years and retired in 1995. Upon his retirement, Popo enjoyed serving our Lord at St. Margaret's Catholic Church. Popo also never met a stranger; in fact, it was said of him that he knew half the people in San Angelo, and the other half knew him. Most of all, Popo loved being surrounded by family and friends in his home as they gathered around his table for food, lots of story sharing and laughs. Surely, Popo will be missed but not forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mucio Castillo, Natividad Alonzo Castillo, grandson Michael Castillo Jr., six brothers and four sisters.
He was survived by his wife of 65 years, Pauline Castillo, his children, Michael Castillo wife-Natalie, Richard Castillo wife-Anna, Gloria Curtis husband-Chris. Grandchildren, Anthony Hernandez, Kristi Castillo, Aaron Padilla wife-Donna, Stephanie Gonzalez husband-Andrew, Jaden Hendrix, Ritchie Castillo, Nathan Terrazas, Natasha Curtis, Julia Curtis and Avery Curtis. Great grandchildren Athena Trevino, Astrid Gonzalez, Kamri Lord, Jacob Padilla and Ryan Padilla. Two Brothers, Alberto Castillo and Jessie "Chuy" Castillo.
Pallbearers are Stanley Werner, Monte Biedermann, Anthony Hernandez, Aaron Padilla, Jaden Hendrix, Joe Lopez.
Visitation will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday March 15, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home with the Rosary beginning at 5:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday March 16, 2020, at St. Margaret's Catholic Church with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020