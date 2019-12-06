|
|
Raymond H. Torres
Our loving brother Raymond passed away on December 4th,2019 at the age of sixty-six. He was not only our brother, but a dedicated worker throughout his life. His gentle and kind soul is remembered by his siblings and their spouses: Dan and Alice, David and Eloisa from Carrizo Springs, Amelia and Jesse Meza, Terry and Adrian Rodriguez, John and Marivel, Steve and Rosa, Anita and Juan Leal, Margaret Amaya, Joe, Gilbert, Rachel, and Rita Holguin. We all know that our brother is rejoicing in heaven with our mom and dad. We will forever hold him close within our hearts and there he will remain to walk with us through our lives until we meet again. Private services pending.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019