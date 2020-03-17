|
Raymond Knight, 87, of San Angelo, TX, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1932, in Seagoville, TX, the youngest of six children to Ed and Lillie Knight. He married his high school sweetheart, Francine Fallis, on August 8, 1953. Raymond was a very selfless man, always putting his family first. He was a man of great character, insatiable curiosity, had a lively sense of humor, and he was loved by everyone who knew him. He was an athlete and a talented musician who played many instruments by ear.
Raymond is survived by two daughters, Sharon Knight-Wermuth and her husband, Corky; and Traci Knight-Eichin and her husband, Merv; a grandson, Jessie Towery and his wife Arree; great-grandsons Teydin Currie, Liam Towery and Oliver Towery; a sister, Audrey Turner; and many nieces and nephews.
Private viewing and services will be held.
Our hearts are full, and your love and legacy will carry on. Rest in peace, Papa.
Music was prolific in Raymond's life. He once "borrowed" the school trombone from the band room just because he wanted to play. As he was sneaking out, the principal caught him and said, "All you had to do was ask!" Raymond also recently recalled participating in a Seagoville parade in 2nd grade in which he shared a bugle with a classmate. Anyone who visited Raymond at his home knows that he always had music playing. To honor Raymond's lifelong love of music, we've chosen Save the Music charity to support the teaching of music in public schools across the U.S. In lieu of flowers, please donate to this wonderful charity. On the website, please be sure to check the box "In honor or memory of someone" and complete the information so we will be informed. https://www.savethemusic.org/ Recipient name and address: Sharon Wermuth, [email protected]
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020