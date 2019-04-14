Raymond Rivera Flores



San Angelo - Raymond Rivera Flores, 71, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.



Public viewing will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home, Services will be Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Cremation and arrangements are under the Direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mr. Flores was born July 25, 1947 Frederick, Oklahoma to Benito and Martha Flores. Raymond married Dora Garcia on November 16, 1963, in Vernon. He has been a resident of San Angelo since 1975. Raymond worked for the City of San Angelo in the Street and Bridges department for 28 years retiring in 2001. Raymond enjoyed spending time with family, cooking out. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and he loved watching the games with family.



Survivors include his wife, Dora of the home; his son, Frankie Flores, Sr. and wife Cynthia of San Angelo; two daughters, Gloria Flores and Sandra Montanez and husband Daniel all of San Angelo; four brothers and three sisters; nine grandchildren, Heather, Candace, Lindsey, Bryan, Leo, Hillary, Orlando, Frankie, Jr., and Sierra; 20 great-grandchildren, Mariah, Bryanna, Abby, DoraRaye, Rosario, Christina, Macario, Jr., Angelina, Carlos, Alize, Desiree, Izane, Eric, Alexis, Clarissa, Addie, Johnny, Khloe, Mari, and Cairo. Preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers.



