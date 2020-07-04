Raymond Royce Livergood Sr.
San Angelo - Raymond Royce Livergood Sr., age 85, of San Angelo, TX, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 4th, 2020. He was born on October 29th, 1934, in Hallettsville, TX, to Mary Muenster-Livergood. Raymond attended Hallettsville High School and graduated in the class of 1953. Raymond spent four years in the Navy and was in the Navy Reserve for 24 years. In 1965 Raymond began his career in law enforcement, working for the San Angelo Police Department as a patrolman, along with the Identification Department. During his career, Raymond was named Policeman of the Year twice for his outstanding work. Raymond married Jackie Lois Keith and together they had four children. Raymond was known for being a jokester, as well building birdhouses. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Jack & Marie Keith, & daughter Sherlyn Ann Styron. He is survived by his beloved wife Jackie Livergood; sons Raymond Livergood and wife Ester; Mark Livergood & wife Nancy; daughter Karen Livergood, numerous nieces & nephews; grandchildren Jesse, John, & Jackie Styron, Justin, Allison, Gregory, Matthew, and Melissa Livergood; plus five great-grandchildren. Raymond was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation for Raymond will be all day at Johnson's Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. A graveside service will occur at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial donation in Raymond's honor to your charity of choice
. The family would also like to thank his nieces; Cecelia Bannert, Lou Scarborough, Lorri Ferguson, and great nephew Raymond Bannert, Jr.