R.D. (Bob) Johnson, Jr.
R.D. (Bob) Johnson, Jr. of Eldorado passed away at home on November 12, 2019. He was born June 25, 1937, to R.D. and Willie Blanche Johnson in San Angelo, Texas. Bob grew up on the 7D Ranch in Irion County. He attended his early school years in San Angelo later graduating from Irion County High School. After high school, he attended San Angelo College and graduated from Sul Ross, where he was on the rodeo team.
In 1968, he married Sharon Eustace and they made their home on the family ranch in Eldorado, raising two daughters, Ashley and Lindsay. He loved and cared for his family and ranch with pride and dedication until his final day.
He loved to rope, competing in tie-down calf roping, team tying and team roping. He continued team roping competitively well into his 70s. He could watch a good calf roping all day and loved analyzing the up and coming talent and the horses they rode with his friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Sherry; daughters, Ashley Moore and husband Brent, and Lindsay Cranek and husband Frank. He was also proud of his grandchildren Logan and Henry Moore.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Friday, November 15 at the Brushy Top Cowboy Church, 5424 S. Hwy 277, Eldorado, at 3:00 p.m.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019