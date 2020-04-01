Services
Kerbow Funeral Home - Ozona
502 E. 9th
Ozona, TX 76943
(325) 392-5201
Reba Monroe
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery,
Sanderson, TX
Reba Sutton Monroe passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Eldorado, Texas.

Reba was born the middle child of Lois and Allen Sutton in San Saba, Texas, on March 16, 1924. Her early childhood and school years were spent in the Live Oak community; she graduated from San Saba High School in 1942 and then completed business school in Austin. As a young adult, she moved to west Texas and settled in her beloved Terrell County hometown of Sanderson.

Reba married Reg Monroe on February 23, 1949, in Sanderson. Their early years of marriage were spent on the family ranch. Reba and Reg welcomed a daughter, Marsha, born March 27, 1952; then on June 6, 1954, they welcomed a son, Jim. After moving to town when the children were school age, Reba worked as a bookkeeper at Kerr Mercantile and later at Sanderson Wool and Mohair. As a busy working mother, she supported school activities for Marsha and Jim and enjoyed being a part of community events and celebrations. The family attended First Presbyterian Church.

Reba is remembered and cherished as a loving, devoted family member and friend, surviving life's tragedies with faith, a quiet strength, and "West Texas" tough determination. Reba was preceded in death by her husband, Reg Monroe; son, Jim Monroe; daughter, Marsha Monroe and son-in-law, Gary Hutto. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Lois and Allen Sutton; brother, A. I. Sutton, Jr.; sister, Dorothy Deaton and brother-in-law, Jack Deaton. She is survived by many loving friends and caretakers; sister-in-law, Yankee Sutton; and extended family members, including Calvin Keith Hutto and family of Albuquerque, N. M.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, April 3, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Sanderson, with Lewis Allen officiating. Reba requested any memorials be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Sanderson or .

Arrangements are by Kerbow Funeral Home of Ozona.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
