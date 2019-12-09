|
Rebecca Carol (Martin) Hodges
San Angelo - Rebecca Carol (Martin) Hodges, 57, from San Angelo, went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2019 after a battle with renal disease. There will be no services at this time
Rebecca was born September 7, 1962 in Longview, Texas to Walter Ray and Carolyn Rose Spain Martin. She graduated from Central High School in 1980 and worked in the healthcare field. She graduated with her Associates degree in 1996 and worked as a LVN at Shannon Medical Center and Riverside Nursing Home. She also worked at Zesch & Pickett Insurance.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her grandparents Weldon & Virginia Martin and FS & Janie Spain. Survivors include her parents Ray and Carolyn Martin, daughters Caitlin Hodges and Carly (Chad) Hoffpauir; grandchildren Dillon Hoffpauir, Avery Boatright, Kason Rutledge, Kylie Hoffpauir, Harper Hoffpauir and Cooper Hoffpauir; sister Jill (Randy) Fontenot; nephews Nathan (Kalie) Fontenot and Collin Fontenot.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their care of Rebecca along with Dr. John Harvey, Dr. Chris Barnett, Dr. Amin Parhizgar and Dr. John Stevenson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
