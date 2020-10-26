Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Harrison
Sonora - Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Harrison (formerly Becknell, nee Alexander), beloved wife, mother, and Nana, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 64, following a seven-month fight with cancer.
Born in Burtonwood, England, Becky spent her formative years in Rocksprings, Texas. After graduation from Rocksprings High School, Becky attended nursing school in Kerrville, TX at Schreiner University. Upon completion, she stepped into her career, which was indeed a calling of caring for her beloved patients over the next 43 years.
She worked at several hospitals and care centers in Kerrville, including the VA hospital, where she met her first husband, Sonny Becknell. They married and moved to Sonora, where they raised their two daughters, Stacey and Marjorie. She spent some years nursing at Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Nursing Home before finally joining Dr. Pajestka's staff in 1996. There she would care for so many in our community and earn the loving nickname "Nurse Ratchet." If you had to have a shot, you wanted it to be from Becky.
In 2011 she was married to Kenneth Harrison. She and Ken shared a special love and made many beautiful memories together. He promised to make her laugh every day and was committed and successful in that endeavor to the very end.
Becky enjoyed "sitting ugly" with her coffee every morning before facing the day and protected that time to spend quiet and talk to the Lord. She would sing quite often and when her children were young, had them convinced she'd made up the catchiest songs, which much to their surprise they would later hear on the television or radio. She had a beautiful alto voice.
Her smile and care for her family and community will be remembered by all who knew her. She considered her patients family and was loved by so many. The family appreciates the outpouring of support from medical staff honored to work alongside her, and many families that received her care.
She leaves behind her beloved husband and best friend of 11 years, Kenneth Harrison; daughter Stacey and husband Brandon Asbill of Mason; daughter Marjorie and husband Paul Maloney of Houston; daughter Wendy and husband Rick Goyen of Plano. Nana leaves behind her seven grandchildren: Cameron, Sterling, Shaylyn, Cayson Asbill, Taylor, Abigail, and Logan Maloney. She also leaves sister Beth and husband Bobby Bedair of Splendora, and their children Elizabeth and Bobby Jack Bedair. Special to her were stepdaughters Kimberly Bundy, Brandi Ellis, and Margo Becknell from her marriage to Sonny and their families and his extended family, and long-time dear friend and co-worker Jimmie Sue Griffith.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Gertrude Alexander; brother Gregory Alexander; and husband of 27 years, Howard "Sonny" Becknell.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established the Rebecca L. Harrison Memorial Trust, which will provide scholarships and continuing education support to nurses and medical professionals from the Sonora area. Please visit rlhmemorial.com
for more information.
A gift to an organization that is dedicated to the eradication of cancer would also honor her memory.
Pallbearers are Brandon Asbill, Paul Maloney, Bobby Bedair, Bobby Bedair, Jr., Bob Brockman, Dr. Charles Pajestka, Jay Weatherby, and Tim Weatherby.
Services will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 2 pm, graveside at the Sonora Cemetery. Visitation will be available Tuesday and Wednesday at Love Funeral Home. The family will available for visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 28 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, especially Judith, Anna and Ann, for their excellent care. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net