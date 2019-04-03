|
|
Rebecca Morales
San Angelo - Rebecca Morales, 81, passed away on March 31, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the funeral home with a rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at Belvedere Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.
Rebecca was born on January 20, 1938 in Brownsville, Texas to Julio and Manuela Morales. She worked at a shrimp packing company for twenty-four years, the last eight years as a supervisor. In 1981, Rebecca moved to San Angelo where she worked for Levi Strauss.
She was a very straight forward person and always spoke her mind. Rebecca loved people and enjoyed visiting. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always made everyone laugh. Rebecca was the greatest mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She loved her family more than anything.
She is preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.
Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Ina Gray and her husband Nathan; brother, Julio Morales Jr. and wife Romana "Wera"; her life partner, Sylvia Ramirez; grandchildren, Martin Pedraza Jr., Joanna Pedraza, and Tiana Gray; a adopted son, Armando Mata and wife Ruby; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 3, 2019