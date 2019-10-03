Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Rebecca Valadez "Becky" Harding


1959 - 2019
Rebecca Valadez "Becky" Harding Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Valadez Harding

San Angelo - Rebecca "Becky" Valadez Harding, 60, of San Angelo, Texas entered into rest on September 29, 2019.

Rebecca was born to Florencio and Jesusita Valadez on April 22, 1959 in Del Rio, Texas. She attended Central High School and later married the love of her life, Koby Harding, Sr. in 1976. Together they welcomed three children into the world. Becky was also a career woman, working as an Endoscope Assembler at Ethicon for many years.

Becky is survived by her loving husband, Koby Joe Harding, Sr.; children and their spouses Koby Joe Harding Jr., Brandon Jay Harding, and Justine Harding; grandchildren Zachary Harding, Jarrett Harding, Brooklyn Harding, Madison Harding, Sterling Harding, Spencer Harding, Sutton Harding, Kaleb B. Harding, and Mikaela Harding; siblings Tracy Valadez, Joe Valadez, Idalia Valadez, Lupe Villarreal, Hortencia Leyva, and Rachael Martinez. She will be deeply missed by all of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October from 6-9 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4 at 10:00 am, with interment to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the Harding family asks that donations be made in Rebecca's memory to First Assembly of God Church, 1442 Edmund Boulevard, San Angelo, Texas 76901.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 3, 2019
