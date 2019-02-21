|
|
Reenie Rene` Brokaw
San Angelo, TX
Reenie Rene` Brokaw, our shining lil star, has passed away and now shines brighter than ever. She went home on February 17, 2019 at 5:48 p.m. Reenie came into this world on September 6, 1972 at the Ol' Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, TX.
Reenie was a little fire-cracker with a red-headed attitude. She was a gifted musician and played several instruments including the French horn and the alto-saxophone. Reenie was a very intelligent person with a brilliant vocabulary and love of school.
Reenie was a very compassionate person with a strong love for the "under-dog" and anyone who needed help or an encouraging word. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the San Angelo Central Bobcat Band. She graduated in 1991, 4th in her class from CHS. She attended the University of Portland and graduated with a degree in Medical Terminology. Reenie also became an accomplished painter while enduring chemotherapy.
Reenie has a large family that supported and loved her. She is survived by her mother, Julia, her dad, John, her puppy-sister, "Rosie", and her puppy-children, Titus, Kismet, and Dixie, and a multitude of friends all over the world. She is preceded in death by her name-sake grandmother, "Reenie" Brokaw.
Reenie's desire was to be cremated and she did not want a funeral service, but preferred the family to have a celebration of her life, which will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in the honor of Reenie Brokaw at your local No-Kill animal shelter or the .
Reenie would like to thank the dedicated doctors who helped her throughout her life and especially the Shannon Regional Cancer Center.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 21, 2019