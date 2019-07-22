|
Refugia S. (Cuca) Lara
Bronte - Refugia (Cuca) S. Lara, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home in Brownfield, Texas surrounded by her family that loved her dearly. She was born July 4, 1946 in Bronte, Texas to Eliseo Sr. and Rosa Sanchez of Bronte, Texas.
Visitation will be held all day Monday, July 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bronte with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Cuca is survived by her children Patricia Ortega of Brownfield, Texas; Ruben and Jessica Dominguez of San Angelo, Texas; Sandie and Jose Luis Zapata of San Angelo, Texas; Sammy and Melissa Dominguez of San Angelo, Texas; Bianca Lara of Amarillo, Texas. She is also survived by twenty-four grandkids and thirty great grandkids; also her brothers Manuel Sanchez of Bronte, Texas and Marcus and Helen Sanchez of Cordell, Ok.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Aaron Benavides and great grandson; Zeal Dominguez; brothers Raymond and Sofia Sanchez; David and Angelina Sanchez; Eliseo Jr. and Maria Sanchez; Jesse and Francis Sanchez; Lupe and Margarita Sanchez; sister in law Paz Sanchez.
She lived life to the fullest, loved her family and enjoyed her grandkids and great grandkids. In her spare time she loved to sew cross stitch, play games on her cell phones and tablets, and coloring.
But the number one thing in her life was Elvis. He was the love of her life and her main hobby besides her family. She will be missed and never forgotten. Mama, we love you.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 22, 2019